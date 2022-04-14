JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.04. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

