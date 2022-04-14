JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VBK stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.50. 154,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,777. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

