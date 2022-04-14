JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 83 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.44. 2,422,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.