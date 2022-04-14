JNBA Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
