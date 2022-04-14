JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

