JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 1,799,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

