JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

