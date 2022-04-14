JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.64. 864,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,891. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.92 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.