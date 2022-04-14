John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

