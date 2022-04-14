Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

