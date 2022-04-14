Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $378,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
