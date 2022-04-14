JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

