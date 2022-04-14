JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.