JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 100

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

