JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (LON:JETG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.73). 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.17. The stock has a market cap of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

