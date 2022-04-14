Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

