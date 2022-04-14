Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 342,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 211,879 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,165,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

