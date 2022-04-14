KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.