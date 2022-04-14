Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at $24.03 on Thursday.
About Kambi Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kambi Group (KMBIF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.