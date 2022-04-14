KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $87,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

IQV stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,191. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.86 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.