KBC Group NV Buys 521 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 1,401,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

