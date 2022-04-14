KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 139,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.23. 1,874,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,987. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.