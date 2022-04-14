KBC Group NV Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $74,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 470,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,151. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $252.60 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

