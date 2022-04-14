KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $58,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IDEX by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 297,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

