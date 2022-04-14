KBC Group NV Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,173. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

