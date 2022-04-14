KBC Group NV Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,960 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NOMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

