KBC Group NV Has $17.14 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119,389 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 1,124,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

