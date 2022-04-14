KBC Group NV Has $55.74 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $55,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS traded up $18.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,411. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.42.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

