KBC Group NV Has $94.03 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $94,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.99. 1,500,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.60. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

