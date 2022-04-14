KBC Group NV Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $52,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

