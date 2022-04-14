KBC Group NV Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $12.96 on Thursday, hitting $493.27. The stock had a trading volume of 476,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.19. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.