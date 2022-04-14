KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

