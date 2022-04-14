KBC Group NV Purchases 200,685 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 625.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of ST traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,866. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

