KBC Group NV Purchases 34,262 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.41. 3,393,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,905. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

