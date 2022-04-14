KBC Group NV Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $226,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 87,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Badger Meter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.