KBC Group NV Raises Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 1,097,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,431. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

