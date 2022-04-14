KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,776,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

