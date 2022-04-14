KBC Group NV Sells 51,244 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $53,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.99. The stock had a trading volume of 655,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,811. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.45.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

