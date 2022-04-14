KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

