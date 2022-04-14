Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in March

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KRYPF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

