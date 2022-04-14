Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $601,929,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 639,450 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

