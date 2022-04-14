Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$6.14 during trading on Friday. 12,462,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,182,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

