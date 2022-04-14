Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €92.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

KIGRY opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.50. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

