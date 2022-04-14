KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 815,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 80,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 608.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.