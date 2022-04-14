Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $761,408.00

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $761,408.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

