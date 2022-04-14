Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 82,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 62,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.
Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.