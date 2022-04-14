Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 82,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 62,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

