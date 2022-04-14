KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 48,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.