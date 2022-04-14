Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $7.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

