Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,679. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock worth $2,221,064. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

