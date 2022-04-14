Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.07 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 75,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,673,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

