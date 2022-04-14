Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.60.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 20,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

